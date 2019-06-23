Danish artist Olafur Eliasson set to create lighting installation for Paris' Arc de Triomphe

Paris' Arc de Triomphe may be getting new artistic lighting. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 23 — Eliasson has designed an installation for the monument that looks over the city's famous Champs-Élysées avenue ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics to be hosted by the French capital, reports The Art Newspaper.

The project, which reportedly will cost €3 million (RM14.1 million), is presented by the foundation Fonds pour Paris, which was set up in 2015 by Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo with the intention of "preserving and renewing Parisian heritage through innovative cultural projects."

Although details of Eliasson's design are still scarce, the city is planning to reveal the light installation at some point in 2020.

Anne-Cécile Delvert, deputy director of Fonds pour Paris, told The Art Newspaper that technical difficulties could however jeopardise the project. The foundation is to this day still looking for donors to finance the large-scale installation.

This is the second major art project commissioned by Fonds pour Paris this year. Last March, the French foundation also unveiled six vertical fountains surrounding the Champs- Élysées roundabout, between Place de la Concorde and the Arc de Triomphe.

The large-scale installation, which consisted of a series of fountains sheathed in more than 3000 Swarovski crystals, was designed by French duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. — AFP-Relaxnews