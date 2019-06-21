Voice-activated Monopoly lets a digital Mr. Monopoly track your money (VIDEO)

Monopoly Voice Banking gives a digital, voice-activated Mr. Monopoly control over everyone’s finances, so there’s no need for paper money. — Picture courtesy of Hasbro

NEW YORK, June 21 — Instead of keeping track of your own paper money and making sure no players are making any suspicious transactions, the latest rendition of the classic Monopoly board game is supervised by a voice-activated Mr. Monopoly who is put in charge of everyone’s funds — and debts.

Starting today, Monopoly fans will be able to pre-order the latest version of the game; however, this rendition doesn’t just feature a newly designed board and set of cards: Monopoly Voice Banking gives a digital, voice-activated Mr. Monopoly control over everyone’s finances, so there’s no need for paper money.

The game’s mascot has been condensed into a speaking top hat which can recognise voices and respond to commands; If a player asks Mr. Monopoly to pay rent on a particular property, the hat will take care of the matter for all parties involved.

Mr. Monopoly ensures fair gameplay while also speeding up transactions so that everyone can buy (or lose) hotels and houses at a faster pace.

The voice-activated hat requires three AA batteries.

Monopoly Voice Banking is available for pre-order today for about US$30. The game will be rolling out to retailers starting in July. — AFP-Relaxnews