The Music Run 2019 returns to KL with new elements and an eco-friendly twist

The Music Run by CIMB will take place on November 23 at the National Stadium at KL Sports City. — Picture courtesy of The Music Run

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Take your fitness game to a whole new level at the sixth edition of The Music Run 2019, which also aims to champion sustainability and eco-friendly principles.

Presented by CIMB Group, the Music Run, which has been running consecutively since 2014, connects urbanites with two of the world’s favourite pastimes: music and running.

Combining these two interesting elements, the event will have a five kilometre and 10 kilometre running race with over 100 speakers lining the entire sound track circuit at the National Stadium at KL Sports City on November 23, culminating in what’s regarded as the “world’s best finish party”.

There will also be a giant stage showcasing local bands, top DJs and renowned Live Beat Show to provide a one-of-a-kind safe, healthy and enjoyable experience for the participants.

This year, the event also aims to push towards sustainability and eco-awareness, making Asia’s “fittest party” arguably the most eco-friendly.

CIMB Group chief marketing officer Mohamed Adam Wee Abdullah said in a press release that they were excited to partner with The Music Run this year and looked forward to offering a super-fun experience to all participants, especially CIMB customers.

“This carbon-neutral mass participation event ties in well with CIMB’s focus on championing sustainability principles to ensure the well-being of our planet and future generations,” he added.

Started in 2014, The Music Run originated in Malaysia and held its inaugural run in Kuala Lumpur to a crowd of 6,000.

The run has since been experienced by over 250,000 participants across 35 events in 13 countries.

Last year’s event saw a sell-out crowd of 20,000 runners pack the National Stadium at KL Sports City. Last year’s event attracted a crowd of 20,000 runners at the National Stadium at KL Sports City. — Picture courtesy of The Music Run

This year, the event co-founder and managing director Sam Middlehurst hinted that there will be more new elements to make the run bigger, faster and better, whilst bolding sustainability practices.

“Besides the already unique nature of The Music Run by CIMB, we’re taking an active stance to reduce single use plastic usage and also implement an industry-leading recycling and waste-management programme,” he added.

Early bird tickets for The Music Run by CIMB will be launched on July 11 at 12pm, with prices starting from RM85.

Interested participants can surf over to the event’s official website to purchase their tickets.

Besides having the unrivalled opportunity of participating in a standout event, participants will receive a limited edition finisher medal and a Run Pack containing a runner’s t-shirt, a re-usable drawstring bag replete with a car sticker, temporary tattoos and quality goodies from brand partners.

This year, cash and partner-supplied prizes are also up for grabs for the top five finishers in each timed race category, with an additional cash bonus for the Malaysian National with the best finish time in each timed race category.