International Day of Yoga 2019: Five modern day gurus to follow to improve your practice

Adriene Mishler uses her YouTube channel, Yoga With Adriene, to help her followers ‘find what feels good’ during their yoga practice. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 20 — Tomorrow marks the United Nation’s fifth International Day of Yoga, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a global celebration of the ancient Indian practice. With this year’s theme focusing on “Yoga Gurus”, here we round up our selection of modern-day gurus to follow, who are promoting yoga, health, and inclusivity both online and in the classroom.

Sinikiwe Dhliwayo

Sinikiwe Dhliwayo founded Naaya yoga to include and welcome people of colour into the world of yoga. When it comes to classes her message is “come as you are”, and Naaya is there to support you with the rest. Her mission is to create a sense of community and belonging for people of colour in the wellness industry, as well as redefine what wellness is and looks like.

Adriene Mishler

Adriene Mishler’s kind, patient and non-judgemental teaching style, along with her sense of fun, has helped her gain a legion of loyal fans via her Yoga With Adriene YouTube channel. Here she encourages fans to “find what feels” good and enjoy their practice rather than treat it as a competitive sport, making it open to everyone of all levels.

Jessamyn Stanley

Using the power of Instagram, Jessamyn Stanley is hoping to show her nearly 400,000 followers that yoga is for everybody of every shape, size and colour. Jessamyn also teaches all over the world, using her vinyasa flow classes to create a positive energy and feelings of body positivity. More information about classes and events is available on her website.

Patrick Beach

For those who want to push themselves further, Patrick Beach has some great tips and advice on how to take your practice deeper. The yogi regular posts ideas on his Instagram account about how you can master your poses, which is especially useful for those who practice at home, or you can join him in one of his Seattle-based classes.

Laura Kasperzak

Mom and yogi Laura Kasperzak uses her Instagram account to show her 1.2 million followers that yoga can be a practice for the whole family. She regularly posts photos of her and her daughter practicing their yoga moves together, documenting their progress and showing how working out as a team can help you get even more out of yoga. — AFP-Relaxnews