International Day of Yoga 2019: Five modern day gurus to follow to improve your practice

NEW YORK, June 20 — Tomorrow marks the United Nation’s fifth International Day of Yoga, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a global celebration of the ancient Indian practice. With this year’s theme focusing on “Yoga Gurus”, here we round up our selection of modern-day gurus to follow, who are promoting yoga, health, and inclusivity both online and in the classroom.
Sinikiwe Dhliwayo
Sinikiwe Dhliwayo founded Naaya yoga to include and welcome people of colour into the world of yoga. When it comes to classes her message is “come as you are”, and Naaya is there to support you with the rest. Her mission is to create a sense of community and belonging for people of colour in the wellness industry, as well as redefine what wellness is and looks like.
Adriene Mishler
Adriene Mishler’s kind, patient and non-judgemental teaching style, along with her sense of fun, has helped her gain a legion of loyal fans via her Yoga With Adriene YouTube channel. Here she encourages fans to “find what feels” good and enjoy their practice rather than treat it as a competitive sport, making it open to everyone of all levels.
It is Sunday Which means, a new free yoga practice, for you. It could be that I am missing Benji (I’ve been out of town for over a month) but I am going to go ahead and intuit that - this is one you should make time for. It’s a good one. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What kind of risk taker will you be today? A playful one? A curious one? Be kind, stay safe. But darling, Go for it. You will never know, unless you try. Be open to feeling the connection to others at the end of this practice. Be open to flying. It takes real bravery these days to be ourselves To stand up for what we feel is good and right. Yoga For Risk Takers. Get some. Plus fresh love letter in your box! X #ywaEmbrace #yogawithadriene #findwhatfeelsgood @fwfglife
Jessamyn Stanley
Using the power of Instagram, Jessamyn Stanley is hoping to show her nearly 400,000 followers that yoga is for everybody of every shape, size and colour. Jessamyn also teaches all over the world, using her vinyasa flow classes to create a positive energy and feelings of body positivity. More information about classes and events is available on her website.
Patrick Beach
For those who want to push themselves further, Patrick Beach has some great tips and advice on how to take your practice deeper. The yogi regular posts ideas on his Instagram account about how you can master your poses, which is especially useful for those who practice at home, or you can join him in one of his Seattle-based classes.
Laura Kasperzak
Mom and yogi Laura Kasperzak uses her Instagram account to show her 1.2 million followers that yoga can be a practice for the whole family. She regularly posts photos of her and her daughter practicing their yoga moves together, documenting their progress and showing how working out as a team can help you get even more out of yoga. — AFP-Relaxnews
Throwback to over a year ago... I seriously cannot believe how far this little lady has come this year!!! She’s gained so much strength and body awareness in such a short amount of time. Would you like to see more stuff with @minilaurasykora over the summer? . Wearing @aloyoga. Think they need to make her some clothes soon! 🤣