Rihanna opens New York pop-up shop for her Fenty label

Pop superstar Rihanna poses in a pop-up store to present her first collection with LVMH for the new label, Fenty, which includes ready-to-wear and accessories, such as shoes, sunglasses and jewellery, Paris May 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 19 — Rolling out her concept of fashion that is not a slave to the seasons or the shackles of Fashion Week, Rihanna opened the second pop-up shop of her Fenty brand in New York yesterday, a month after the launch of the new fashion house in Paris.

Fenty, which the Barbados-born diva launched with French luxury powerhouse LVMH, has set up shop in fashionable Soho store The Webster and officially opens to the public from today until June 30.

It provided an occasion for the young fashion house to unveil a new mini-collection, called “6-19” after its launch date, following on from the inaugural “5-19” collection in Paris last month.

Some pieces from the first collection are back, alongside some new items, including a series of dresses and skirts in bold colours like orange or yellow but also some very dense prints.

The cuts are figure-hugging with plunging necklines and the label has chosen soft materials such as satin or mesh.

Most of the pieces are available online from today, with the exception of a set of T-shirts, at US$230 (RM961) each, which are only available in the store before being marketed online in July.

The prices of the collection are similar to the Paris offerings, which ranged from US$250 for a T-shirt to more than US$1,000 for a denim jacket or pantsuit.

Rihanna, the world’s richest female musician, is the first black woman to head up a fashion house for Paris-based LVMH, which owns Dior, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Givenchy among others.

Fenty, named for the 31-year-old singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is LVMH’s first new luxury brand from scratch since the launch of Christian Lacroix in 1987. — AFP