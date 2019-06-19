Good Samaritan: Man directs traffic during KL rush hour, gets kudos online

Based on his clothing, the man does not appear to be an official traffic policeman but he willingly offered his services anyway. — Picture from Facebook/Danny Liew

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A man’s self-driven initiative to direct traffic on several busy Kuala Lumpur roads has made him the subject of praise amongst social media users.

The unknown gentleman’s kind gesture was captured on camera by Facebook user Danny Liew who previously spotted the man in other locations including Setiawangsa and Jelatek.

“Every few times I drive to work, this man would be standing in the middle of the road, directing traffic,” wrote Liew in a Facebook post.

“First of all, he’s not a (traffic policeman). You can see it from his clothes.

“But he still comes out to serve the society that doesn’t really appreciate those that serve them.”

He included a photo of the mystery man who was dressed in a reflective jacket, black trousers, and a motorcycle helmet.

The Good Samaritan was seen standing calmly in the middle of a busy junction as he oversaw the flow of traffic in the area.

Liew added that in a “race-conscious” Malaysia, it was difficult to tell what ethnicity or religion the man belonged to, highlighting the fact that it was his selfless actions that mattered the most.

Several Facebook users left comments commending the man’s work with some quipping that they have spotted him directing traffic in several areas for many years now.

“This pakcik (uncle) has been the de facto traffic cop at the Setiawangsa junction and the Yap Kwan Seng junction (now closed) for more than 10 years, definitely,” wrote John F.

“So he’s a civilian doing this voluntarily? Incredible,” said Syafiq Zulkefli