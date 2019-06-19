Experian’s flexible work arrangements allow employees to achieve elusive work-life balance (VIDEO)

Keeping employees happy through implementing Work-Life Practices (WLPs) has brought several benefits to Experian. — Picture courtesy of Experian

PETALING JAYA, June 19 — Leading global information services company Experian is making an effort to ensure that their employees get work-life balance.

Their flexible work arrangements have lifted a heavy burden off their people’s shoulders, resulting in better well-being and productivity amongst employees.

Experian’s human resources director and site leader Chua Chai Ping, crowned CEO Champion for an International Organisation at TalentCorp’s LIFE AT WORK Awards 2018, explained that keeping an eye out for the happiness of their people is crucial for ensuring success.

However, leaders must take care of themselves too. She has these tips for female leaders.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. You don’t have to be a perfectionist as well and you don’t have to be everything to everybody all the time.

“If you don’t look after yourself, if you don’t take the pause, you won’t be able to be there for anyone,” she said.

A majority of Experian’s 750-strong workforce consists of young Malaysians, giving Chua a big incentive to empower them with flexible work arrangements.

She added that doing so helps strengthen the rapport between the employees and the organisation.

Rather than struggling to juggle one’s personal life with their work duties, Experian employees can easily tailor their working hours around their personal responsibilities and commitments.

Human resources business partner Haslinda Zainal Abidin said that having this option fosters a mutually beneficial relationship between the company and its employees.

“For me, I have the flexibility of coming into the office at a time that is more convenient for me.

“FlexWork actually gives us the benefit whereby we can manage our lives better,” she said.

WLPs have allowed employees a chance to achieve a better balance between their careers and their personal lives. — Picture courtesy of Experian

Senior management can also testify to the benefits of this work-life practice.

Experian’s Head of IBR360 Service and Delivery Team Arvind Ragavan said that with flexible working arrangements in place, he’s confident that his employees can still produce excellent results even when he’s not in the office.

“I can get complete information on what’s happening at all times, so I know my team functions with or without me.

“I think it’s completely inevitable. If managers embrace this and staff embrace the spirit behind it, companies can take off and everyone will be really pleased with the results,” said Ragavan.

* Experian won the CEO Champion category at TalentCorp’s LIFE AT WORK Awards 2018. Submissions for TalentCorp’s LIFE AT WORK Awards 2019, Malaysia’s most comprehensive Diversity & Inclusion awards, are now open until 5 July 2019. For more information, visit www.lifeatwork.my