Calling ‘Overwatch’ gamers! Selections for Team Malaysian to the Overwatch World Cup 2019 is now open!

Do you have what it takes to represent Malaysia at the Overwatch World Cup 2019? — Picture courtesy of Twitter/malaysiaoowc

PETALING JAYA, June 19 — Calling Malaysian fans of popular team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game, Overwatch — selection for the national team to represent the nation at the Overwatch World Cup 2019 is now open!

The open call to be part of the Malayan Tigers at the annual BlizzCon 2019 in Anaheim, California in the United States in November has listed the basic requirements for the open registration.

You must be a Malaysian at least 18 years of age by November 1, 2019 , with at least 3,500 SR (Skill Rating) with the rank of Masters for at least three seasons.

All you have to do it send in a POV submission in 720p 30FPS video using the registration links via Facebook or register online directly.

Malaysia will be among the 10 Asian countries, and only one of four from South-east Asia including Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines vying for the Overwatch World Cup 2019.

Three-time back-to-back champion South Korea leads the top five seeded countries into the competition which is in its fourth year, which include Canada, China, France and the United States who will receive automatic passes into the group stage.

United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, Russia, and Finland are the next five seeded countries who will compete against eligible countries around the world to earn one of the remaining five spots in the group stage.

Fans can also follow Team Malaysia Overwatch via Twitter at @malaysiaowwc and check on their progress using #MYOWWC19.

Apart from Overwatch, Blizzcon will play host to several world-level eSports showdowns including the Hearthstone Global Finals, StarCraft II World Championship Series global finals, the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship Finals and the inaugural global finals of the World of Warcraft Mythic Dungeon International.

The Malaysian is headed by general manager Kenn “Beagull” Leandre, community manager Sun “megikari” San and coach Jack “RagonSEA” Teoh.