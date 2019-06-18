John Legend, Procter & Gamble want to make a positive impact with new ad strategy

John Legend performing onstage during the 58th Annual Grammy Awards, February 2016. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 18 — John Legend has landed a major new role with the beauty and personal care conglomerate Procter & Gamble.

The Grammy Award-winning musician is one of several new collaborators snapped up by the retail giant in a bid to inject more creativity, authenticity and social positivity into its advertising campaigns. He will work with the company across several of its brands, including the babycare label Pampers, the personal hygiene brand Gillette and the skincare line SK-II. According to a press statement, the partnership will “explore various aspects of humanity and the human experience — such as parenthood, modern masculinity, music and social justice”.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that those of us with influence use it to make a positive impact on the world,” said Legend in a statement, adding: “We can change the game when we talk about justice, community, family and how brands can create products and foster conversations that make the world better. I’m happy to partner with a company that strives to be a force for good in the world and develops thought-provoking creative work that will drive change.”

Legend has some previous experience with the beauty industry, having worked with the skincare brand Kiehl’s Since 1851 earlier this year on a limited-edition version of its signature “Rare Earth” mask that came presented in new, lower-plastic packaging designed by the star. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, was also unveiled as the Creative Consultant of the “Pampers Pure Collection” for the P&G-owned brand back in 2018.

P&G is pairing up with myriad innovative organisations in its quest to meet a “growing consumer demand for authentic stories and experiences that positively impact society and humanity”. Additional partnerships include a collaboration with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global organisation, which will help integrate “micro-step habit stacking” into campaigns for brands such as Oral-B and Crest and Pantene, in an attempt to help reduce stress for consumers. The non-profit organisation GLAAD will work with the group to celebrate all aspects of human inclusion and expression, and the creative collective Saturday Morning will work with P&G to preview a new short film called The Look that tackles the topic of racial bias.

“When we partner with creative people who believe in the importance of equality and inclusion, we can create stories like we’ve never experienced before — because creativity loves diversity,” said Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble. “And when we embrace creativity through humanity, we can literally change the world by using our voices not only as a force for growth, but as a force for good.” — AFP-Relaxnews