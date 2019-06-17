Summer 2019: Five ways to wear a floral dress

Elsa Hosk rocks a retro, babydoll style with her floral dress. — Courtesy of Elsa Hosk/Instagram via AFP

LONDON, June 17 — As the weather warms up, fashion fans can ditch winter wardrobes in favor of more lightweight styles. While '90s influences are the major trend for summer 2019, floral dresses remain a seasonal must-have. In need of some inspiration? Check out some of fashion's hottest models of the moment wearing this wardrobe essential, whether in bohemian, chic or romantic styles.

Elsa Hosk, babydoll

Swedish model Elsa Hosk treats followers to a retro, babydoll-style look, in a belted frock showing off her slender waist. The outfit is covered with floral blooms in a satin-effect soft pink, which the model modernises with a deep décolleté revealing a black bra, and with flat black ankle boots.

Chiara Ferragni, California girl

The Italian influencer and businesswoman is a master of rocking multiple looks in a single day, offering her followers plenty of fashion inspiration. Here, she channels a laid-back style with a slight rock 'n' roll twist, wearing a floral gown in blue-green shades, matched with a Chanel quilted bag and high-heeled boots with stud details.

Jasmine Tookes, bohemian

American model Jasmine Tookes cuts a boho figure in this pale pink dress with red and white flowers. The Victoria's Secret Angel's outfit notably channels the bohemian vibe with frills, edged with pompom trims, and with an off-the-shoulder style. It's the perfect dress for the summer season and would make a great fashion choice for a music festival.

Karlie Kloss, exotic

American model Karlie Kloss visited the Jardin Majorelle garden in Marrakech in a long-sleeved dress with a tropical print. Its palm trees and birds seem perfectly at home in this sumptuous botanical garden cherished by Yves Saint Laurent.

Izabel Goulart, romantic chic

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart has also been spotted in a floral number, picking a romantic-style creation matched with chic accessories. The dress is fluid in structure and features frills, all in soft, springlike colours. She scores bonus points for the square-toe high-heeled pumps and the transparent bag. — AFP-Relaxnews