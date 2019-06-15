Wooden cabin in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ listed on Airbnb

Much of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was filmed in and around Atlanta. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Studios

LOS ANGELES, June 15 — You can now stay at the remote lakeside cabin that served as Tony Stark’s refuge in Avengers: Endgame.

Listed on Airbnb, the cottage is located just a half hour’s drive outside Atlanta on Bouckaert Farm. Its claim to fame is its use as the setting for Stark and Pepper’s rustic, isolated cabin in the latest Avengers film.

The cottage can fit six people, with three bedrooms and four beds.

Local activities include fishing and horse shows in the area.

Atlanta was a major filming location for the latest Avengers movie: scenes were also shot at Pinewood Atlanta Studios, Piedmont Park, Woodruff Parklook and the Georgia International Convention Centre. — AFP-Relaxnews