City building permits reveal details for Disneyland's Marvel Land

An artist’s concept of the Marvel universe at Disneyland. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 15 — Fresh off the buzz of the opening for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland in California, the park is already working on its next big opening, Marvel Land.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the city of Anaheim has approved building permits for Disneyland Resort for projects like a microbrewery, retail outlet, character meet-and-greet area and improvements to behind-the-scenes buildings.

The value of the work is at more than US$14 million (RM58.4 million).

The permit for the retail outlet approves plans for a 2,071-square-foot merchandise outlet with three attached canopies.

More details are expected to be released at D23, the official Disney fan club expo happening in August, adds The Times.

New Marvel attractions will also be opening at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023, Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews