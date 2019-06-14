Unique gift: Children get ‘duit raya’ in their grandpa’s medicine envelopes

Nur Hidayah Suhaimi and her cousin received their duit raya in their grandfather’s medicine envelopes. — Picture via Twitter/Nrhidayah16

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A Malaysian grandpa had a brilliant idea to step up his “duit raya”-giving game a notch higher with very minimum effort.

Nur Hidayah Suhaimi, 17, recently took to Twitter her unique Hari Raya moment when her grandfather handed her “duit raya” in a plastic medicine envelope.

She posted a photo of her and her cousins’ “duit raya” and said this was the first time that she received her “duit raya” in a medicine envelope which her grandfather used for his heart medicines.

“This is the first time I received my duit raya like this. I wish you a healthy and long life grandpa and grandma,” she said in her post.

First time dpt duit raya dari atok mcm ni. Pagi 1 syawal atok dh buat lawak. Semoga selalu sihat dan panjang umur atok & nenek. ❤ pic.twitter.com/bDUKGaHdbp — Dâyah. (@Nrhidayah16) June 6, 2019

Nur Hidayah told mStar that she and her other cousins were surprised when they received their “duit raya” from their grandfather.

“What a great idea,” she said.

“We were all excited to see something unique because before this we were receiving our ‘duit raya’ in the usual envelopes.”

This is my small family. Ini pun tk cukup lagi. Tu atok tu tngh duduk. Atok mmg jarang nk senyum time ambik gmbr hehehe 😆❤ pic.twitter.com/c9191OyHho — Dâyah. (@Nrhidayah16) June 7, 2019

Despite having a heart condition, Nur Hidayah said her grandfather was a lively man and enjoyed to joke around with his grandchildren.

The Twitter post, which was retweeted 19,000 times, also received many positive comments.

Some users praised the grandpa for his brilliant idea to recycle his plastic envelopes while bringing smile to his grandchildren’s face.

Other users also wished him a healthy and long life to spend with his grandchildren.