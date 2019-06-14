Tate Liverpool opens retrospective of Keith Haring

Joseph Szkodzinski, ‘Keith Haring Drawing Series’ (January 1982) in this image courtesy of the Tate Liverpool. ― AFP pic

LONDON, June 14 — The exhibition, opening on June 14, will mark the first UK retrospective dedicated to the American Pop artist and political activist.

“Keith Haring” features more than 85 works that explore a broad range of the artist’s practice, including large-scale drawings and paintings. Most of the pieces, curated by Darren Pih and Tamar Hemmes, have never been seen in the UK.

Significant artworks from the show include Haring’s series of political newspaper collages made from copies of the New York Post, with rearranged headlines like “Reagan’s Death Cops Hunt Pope” and “Reagan Slain by Hero Cop”.

The Tate Liverpool presentation will also reconstruct the artist’s “black light” installation of fluorescent drawings, which was first exhibited in 1982 at the Tony Shafrazi Gallery.

It sheds light on the performative nature of Haring’s practice, which is best known for his signature images of barking dogs, flying saucers and crawling babies.

Throughout his brief career, the graffiti artist also collaborated with Madonna, Grace Jones, Vivienne Westwood, and Malcolm McLaren — making sets and designs for videos and performances.

“Keith Haring” will be on view from June 14 through November 10 at Tate Liverpool. Next year, the exhibition will then tour to Brussels’ Centre for Fine Arts and Museum Folkwang.

Additional information can be found at https://www.tate.org.uk/.

In the meantime, discover a preview of the exhibition: ― AFP-Relaxnews