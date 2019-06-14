Nike teases new ‘Stranger Things’ collection

Nike Sportswear teases it latest collection on Instagram. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 14 — Nike is the latest brand to catch Stranger Things fever.

The sportswear giant has teamed up with the hit TV show from Netflix to launch a capsule collection inspired by its on-screen universe, reports WWD.

The series, which will launch in two instalments on June 27 and July 1, spans clothing and sneakers channelling the green and orange colour scheme of the show’s fictional Hawkins High School. Teaser images posted to the Nike Instagram account show re-worked versions of the brand’s Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind sneakers, as well as a t-shirt, a sweatshirt and a baseball cap. The collection is replete with retro details that nod to the show’s 1985 setting.

According to Nike, the second drop on July 1 will be dubbed the “OG Pack” and feature shoes boasting a red, white and blue colour scheme that references 1985 Independence Day, in addition to a year marker on the heel and firework display sock liner.

The show, which is preparing to air its third season this July, has inspired two major fashion collections this year: Swedish fashion giant H&M also launched a collaboration with the series last month, spanning apparel, swimwear and accessories for both women and men. ― AFP-Relaxnews