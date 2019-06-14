Batik shirts, fishing and other meaningful gift ideas to surprise dad this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you haven’t got a gift for dad yet, you might want to take a gander at some of the ideas below. — Picture from Pexels.com

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — He’s the guy who hogs the remote and hates it when you move his stuff around.

Yes, that’s a dad for you.

However, for all his quirks, he’s still the guy who taught you how to ride a bike or learn how to use a screwdriver, so, he deserves some credit.

Why am I writing about dad’s you ask?

Well, for those of you who are still a little clueless, Father’s Day is this Sunday and although he may not be expecting a gift, there’s no doubt that he will be overjoyed if you do get him one.

So, if you haven’t bought a gift for dad already, here are some potential gift ideas for all you last-minute shoppers out there:

Wash his car

Washing a car is hard work, so why not make dad’s life a little easier by washing his car for him instead? — Picture from Pexels.com

There aren’t many things that a dad loves more than his car, I think we can all agree on that.

So, imagine the joy on his face when he wakes up this Sunday and sees his car glistening under the morning sunshine.

It will save you a lot of time running around looking for a gift and it is guaranteed to make your dad smile from ear to ear.

P.S. Make sure you use the right materials when washing his car, if not, your meaningful gift idea may end up having a very different outcome.

Take your dad fishing

Personally, I love fishing, so it’s no wonder that one of the best memories that I have with my dad from my childhood was of the times when we used to go fishing together.

There’s something about sitting in front of a lake, doing nothing but waiting that is surprisingly calming and peaceful.

With all the stress from work and occasional drama at home, I bet that going outside for some fresh air, peace and quiet, is high up on his “want” list.

And lucky for you, Father’s Day is on a Sunday this year, so there is no better time to go fishing.

Get him a cool gadget

If your dad loves gadgets, imagine how much fun he would have with one of these? — Picture from Pexels.com

If your dad isn’t really that “outdoorsy” and is more techno-savvy instead, you might consider getting him a cool or useful gadget to play with, cause let’s be honest, dad’s love their toys.

There is a gadget for everything nowadays, the possibilities are endless.

You could go for a handy gadget for home use like a laser distance measurer, or maybe something fun for him to play with, like a drone.

But, if you’re afraid he might not like the gift you get him (because dads can be very fussy), you could always get him a voucher or coupon book for tech gadgets instead.

This way, he can get whatever that piques his interest from the store, and at a discounted price too — he’ll love that.

Buy your dad a nice batik shirt

If you’re tired of seeing your dad in his worn-out and faded T-shirts, this is the perfect time to go local and get him a nice batik shirt.

Hari Raya was just a week ago, so there is a high chance that there are plenty of batik shirts to choose from wherever you go shopping.

It’s made from a good material, it’s cooling and fashionable, plus it will save him a much-dreaded shopping trip to get a new shirt.

Get your dad a book

If dad loves to read then a book is the perfect gift for him. — Picture from Pexels.com

Yes, it is one of the most cliche gift ideas there is.

But, in my defence, reading is a good exercise for the brain, and a good way to keep dad’s mind alert, especially since he isn’t getting any younger.

Plus, it would be a great gift idea for all the dads that still love waking up early to read the newspaper with their morning coffee.

News can be a bit boring every now and then, so why not spice up his mornings with tales of adventure or mystery with a good book instead?