Airbnb launches adventure travel experiences for intrepid globetrotters

Camping on the side of a cliff in Colorado with Airbnb Adventures. — AFP pic

CALIFORNIA, June 14 — Airbnb has launched adventure travel experiences that include everything from treks in the Amazon jungle to camping on a cliff in Colorado and hunting for UFOs in Arizona.

Airbnb Adventures is an expansion of Airbnb Experiences featuring “off-the-beaten path” bucket-list trips for intrepid thrill-seekers looking to expand their horizons and the boundaries of their comfort zones.

Airbnb Experiences sells guided tours and experiences by locals.

The initial offerings include 200 trips that range in price from US$79 to US$5,000 (RM329 to RM20,830) for a 10-day trek, guided by locals. Tours have a maximum capacity of 12 people to create a more intimate atmosphere.

To mark the launch of the new expansion, Airbnb has launched an around-the-world trip inspired by the Jules Verne’s book Around the World in 80 Days.

The trip takes guests across six continents, 18 countries, two oceans and eight modes of transportation, including a hot air balloon.

The voyage can be booked as of June 20, departing September 1 from London.

Other adventure trips on offer for the launch phase include camping off the side of a cliff in Colorado, a mystical Oman trek and a culinary kayaking trip around Swedish islands. — AFP-Relaxnews