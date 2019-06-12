Rachel Brosnahan is snapped up by Cetaphil

US actress Rachel Brosnahan at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York June 9, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 12 — Rachel Brosnahan has landed a major new beauty role with the skincare giant Cetaphil.

The Golden Globe-winning actress, known for her role as “Midge” Maisel in the Amazon Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, took to Instagram to inform her followers of the news, revealing that she has been using the brand’s “Gentle Skin Cleanser” on her sensitive skin for the past decade. “My mum got me hooked on Cetaphil in high school as a simple way to keep my skin clean & calm in the face of sports seasons, raging hormones and a steady strawberry milkshake diet,” she wrote. “It’s been a go-to ever since. More to come!”

“We’re going to focus on social media, leveraging her followers to tell her story through the lens of the brand,” Cetaphil marketing director Michael Sabbia told WWD of the company’s new partnership, which marks the first time the label has used a celebrity face.

The move comes at a busy time for Brosnahan, who is preparing to return for a third season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, in addition to taking on the lead role in the upcoming movie I’m Your Woman, which she is co-producing with Amazon Studios and which is set for release in the US in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews