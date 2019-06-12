Americans could just be the world’s kindest travellers, survey finds

More Americans than Canadians said they've helped entertain other people's children while travelling in a new Expedia survey. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 12 — Could American travellers be more considerate and polite than their Canadian counterparts? That’s what is suggested based on the findings of the latest Expedia etiquette survey, which gauges the biggest pet peeves among travellers every year.

According to the 2019 edition of their annual “Airplane and Hotel Etiquette Study,” American travellers tend to extend more acts of kindness and perform more courtesies to fellow passengers compared to Canadians, who boast an international reputation for being among the friendliest people in the world.

In the global survey, which polled more than 18,235 respondents across 23 countries, nearly half (42 per cent) of Americans said they were willing to change seats and allow travelling companions to sit together versus 33 per cent of Canadians.

Likewise, while 21 per cent of Americans said they’ve helped entertain other people’s children while travelling, that figure dips to 14 per cent among Canadians.

Nearly half of American travellers also said they’ve helped a fellow passenger hoist their luggage in the overhead compartment, compared to just 41 per cent globally.

Of the 23 countries polled across North America, Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific, the US emerged the least confrontational towards other passengers and flight crew: Nearly half (45 per cent) of Americans said they believe the best way to address a seatback-kicker is to speak with them politely, while 16 per cent said they would assume it’s not intentional and say nothing.

And while globally, nearly half of passengers would confront a greedy armrest hogger, only 35 per cent of Americans said they would do the same.

Travelling while sick

When it comes to the biggest pet peeve, American travellers named “The Germ Spreader” as the most annoying person on the airplane, bucking the global trend: the airplane drunkard.

Given the scenario of being seated next to a sniffling, coughing, and sneezy passenger, nearly half of American respondents said they would request a different seat; 40 per cent would offer tissues and cough drops; while 31 per cent would apply hand sanitizer throughout the flight.

The top five most annoying in-flight passengers for Americans are:

1. The germ spreader.

2. The seatback kicker, bumper or grabber.

3. The drunk passenger.

4. The “aromatic” passenger.

5. The inattentive parent.

Vacation rentals

When it comes to vacation rentals, American travellers agreed that the following things are off limits:

1. Going through a host’s personal items.

2. Peeing in the pool.

3. Wearing the host’s clothes, shoes.

4. Taking items from the rental (book, movie, towels, spices).

5. Inviting more people to stay without the host’s permission. — AFP-Relaxnews