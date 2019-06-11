Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are back in the beauty lab

Kylie Jenner previews her new ‘Kylie X Koko’ beauty collection on Instagram. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 11 ― Kylie Jenner is keeping it in the family again with her new beauty collection.

The makeup mogul and reality TV star has reached out to her big sister Khloe Kardashian for help on a new “Kylie X Koko” beauty collection via her Kylie Cosmetics label. The move marks the third such collaboration for the siblings.

“I love working with my sisters it’s the biggest blessing ever ever ever!!!” Jenner told her 137 million Instagram followers, sharing a campaign image for the new series. “I am SO excited for my collab with Kylie,” added Kardashian on her own Instagram page.

The new collection, which launches on June 14, will span five products, according to Allure. These include a nine-pan eyeshadow palette featuring jewelled hues with metallic finishes and matte neutrals, all complete with shade names that nod to the name of Kardashian’s daughter True. A highlighter, a lip liner and two liquid lipsticks complete the lineup.

Jenner is well known for recruiting members of her famous family for her Kylie Cosmetics beauty collaborations: The star has previously teamed up with her sister Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner multiple times, and worked with sister Kourtney Kardashian last year. Back in March, she hinted that she also has a beauty project in the works with her supermodel sibling Kendall Jenner during an Instagram Live video Q&A session with fans. ― AFP-Relaxnews