Disturbing video of Terengganu man strangling a rooster goes viral (VIDEO)

Screengrab of a man strangling a rooster in Dungun, Terengganu from Facebook/animalmalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — A recent viral video featuring a man strangling a rooster in Dungun has earned the disgust and anger of social media users.

The 13-second disturbing video, which was posted on Malaysia Animal Association Facebook, shows a young man choking a rooster, while his other friends laugh at his action.

The man then stabs the rooster several times with what appears to be a knife.

The video has already come to the authority’s attention and the Terengganu Veterinary Services Department has launched an investigation on the man’s bizarre action.

State Veterinary Department director Dr Mohd Termizi Ghazali told Astro Awani that the department is actively gathering information about the suspects.

He also urged the public who have information about the suspects to contact the department.

Citing Animal Welfare Act 2015, Mohd Termizi said any cruel acts or actions towards animals is against the law and is punishable in court.

“The conviction can be punished with a minimum fine of up to RM20,000 or imprisonment for not more than three years,” he added

He said the breeders must also adhere to slaughter guidelines, which highlights that the animals could not be beaten and exposed to the public during the slaughtering process.