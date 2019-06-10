‘Bak chang’ treat for dogs at shelter after anonymous donation of the traditional food

The shelter dogs of the Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better halfway home eagerly awaiting their turn to be fed some of the delicious ‘bak chang’. — Picture from Facebook/ Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better.

PETALING JAYA, June 10 —One of the best parts of the festive seasons in our country is the delicious traditional food that comes along with it.

Every year, we are treated to a horde of mouth-watering dishes during the holidays, be it rendang, briyani or lemang, the list goes on.

As happy as we are filling ourselves up with good food, our furry little friends have been sitting there the whole time watching us eat, patiently hoping that they get a taste.

Human food is for humans after all, so our pets are bound to feel a little left out.

But, the dogs at Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better’s (MDDB) halfway home got in on the festivities this year as they were treated to a sticky treat of “bak chang” in conjunction with the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on June 7.

As can be seen in the photos, the dogs at the halfway home were so happy to get a taste of the “bak chang”, made from rice stuffed with salmon and quail eggs, that they just gobbled them up.

The “bak chang” dish for the dogs was prepared by Gwingsters’ Kitchen, a company transforms traditional Malaysian dishes into food that is edible and enjoyable for dogs.

Derene Lee, one of the founders of Gwingsters’ Kitchen, said in an interview with Malay Mail, that the dishes, priced at RM20 for a box of three packets, were donated to MDDB by an anonymous donor after she saw an advertisement for their new seasonal pet dish of “bak chang”.

“We used healthier ingredients like using brown rice instead of sticky rice.”

Gwingsters’ Kitchen transform favourite traditional snacks and dishes into pet-friendly treats every holiday season so that no pet is left out.

Among some of the dishes that they have prepared are such as fruit and meat-filled mooncakes for the Autumn Festival, gluten-free sardine murukku for Deepavali, organic gingerbread men for Christmas and even a ‘Jack-O-Lambtern Pie’ for Halloween.