Cancun tops list of most popular summer destinations for Americans

MEXICO CITY, June 8 ― Cancun is the most popular summer destination among US flyers, according to Airlines Reporting Corporation.

It's the fourth year in a row that the Mexican resort town has topped the annual index of summer travel for American holidaymakers.

Cancun managed to maintain its lead, despite seeing a three percent drop in passenger volume this year compared to the same period in 2018.

For the report, ARC looked at roundtrip air tickets purchased from US travel agencies between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

ARC is a clearinghouse for airline transactions and settled $94.8 billion in ticket transactions in 2018.

Air travel to Las Vegas saw the biggest jump, with an eight percent increase in passengers, while passenger volume to Seattle dropped the most at six percent.

Here are the top 10 most popular summer destinations of 2019 by air travel:

1. Cancun, Mexico

2. New York

3. Orlando, Florida

4. London

5. Las Vegas

6. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

7. Seattle

8. Honolulu

9. Los Angeles

10. Chicago ― AFP-Relaxnews