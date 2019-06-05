LVMH Prize 2019: Final to be held September 4 in Paris

The eight finalists in the 2019 edition of the LVMH Prize. — Picture courtesy of The LVMH Prize

NEW YORK, June 5 — The final of the 2019 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers — revealing the competition winner — will be held September 4 at the French capital’s Fondation Louis Vuitton, according to an LVMH group news release.

The final of the 2019 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers will be held September 4 at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, crowning the designer (or designers) who caught the jury’s eye with their creations.

The event will kick off at 10 am with candidates presenting their designs to a jury of experts, notably including Jonathan Anderson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Marc Jacobs, Clare Waight Keller and Nicolas Ghesquière.

At the end of the day, the competition will shine the spotlight on the work of one winning designer, who will receive a €300,000 (RM1.4 million) prize and a year of coaching from a specialist LVMH team. Finalists in the 2019 edition include Anrealage, Bode, Hed Mayner, Kenneth Ize and Stefan Cooke.

The 2019 edition of the LVMH Prize received no fewer than 1,700 applications from over 100 countries, a record in the competition’s history. Previous years’ winners include Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Thomas Tait and Jacquemus.

The eight finalists in the 2019 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers are:

Anrealage by Kunihiko Morinaga / Japanese designer, based in Tokyo / womenswear.

Bethany Williams by Bethany Williams / British designer, based in London / gender-neutral fashion.

Bode by Emily Adams Bode / American designer, based in New York / menswear.

Hed Mayner by Hed Mayner / Israeli designer, based in Tel Aviv/ gender-neutral fashion.

Kenneth Ize by Kenneth Izedonmwen / Nigerian designer, based in Lagos / gender-neutral fashion.

Phipps by Spencer Phipps / American designer, based in Paris / gender-neutral fashion.

Stefan Cooke by Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt / British designers, based in London / menswear.

Thebe Magugu by Thebe Magugu / South African designer, based in Johannesburg / womenswear.

— AFP-Relaxnews