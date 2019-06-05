Dua Lipa is the new face of Yves Saint Laurent Beaute

Dua Lipa will front a new Yves Saint Laurent Beaute women’s fragrance. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 5 — The Yves Saint Laurent Beaute brand has revealed world-famous singer Dua Lipa as its latest ambassador. The young star will front the luxury label’s upcoming women’s fragrance, the name and composition of which are still under wraps.

Dua Lipa and Yves Saint Laurent Beaute announced the news simultaneously on social media, revealing the London-born singer as the face of the brand’s forthcoming women’s fragrance. However, neither of their social media channels gave any clue as to the name, composition or release date of the scent.

Fans will therefore have to wait for more news on the new fragrance, as well as the campaign featuring the multi-award-winning artist who counts over 30 million followers on Instagram alone.

Born in London, 23-year-old Dua Lipa released her debut album in June 2017, featuring tracks such as IDGAF and New Rules, which became hits worldwide. She has also featured on magazine covers such as Elle US and British Vogue. — AFP-Relaxnews