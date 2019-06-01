IKEA brings TV's most iconic living rooms to life

The living room of 'Friends' recreated with items from IKEA's catalogue. ― AFP pic

STOCKHOLM, June 1 ― The Swedish furniture giant has replicated the living rooms in Friends, The Simpsons and Stranger Things.

For its new “Real Life Series”, IKEA curated a selection of furniture and accessories from its extensive catalogue, matching them to pieces from the fictional series.

Fans of the iconic '90s sitcom Friends can draw inspiration from Monica Geller's living room with items such as the “Lack” coffee table, the “Ektorp” armchair or the “Knappa” pendant lamp.

Meanwhile, aficionados of Netflix's Stranger Things can recreate Joyce Byers's spooky Ouija wall with the “Solvinden” LED lighting chain.

The retro look of The Simpsons living room can be replicated with the “Knislinge” three-seat sofa and the “Lattjo” braided rug.

The “Real Life Series” campaign, created in collaboration with Publicis Spain, has been launched in the United Arab Emirates to appeal to the country's diverse expat population.

IKEA is also planning live events where all three rooms will be recreated in selected stores in the Middle East.

Discover the entire selection of items from the living rooms of the “Real Life Series” at https://www.ikea.com/ae/. ― AFP-Relaxnews