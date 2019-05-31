Raya desserts on delivery with Chef Wan’s Musang King durian cheesecake (VIDEO)

The celebrity chef’s Durian Cheese Cake Delight is selling like hot cakes. — Picture from Instagram/_chefwan58

PETALING JAYA, May 31 — Celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail’s popular Musang King cheesecake is now only a click away for durian lovers to enjoy.

Affectionately known as Chef Wan, the television personality’s Durian Cheese Cake Delight is available for order from the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur hotel’s online cake shop as part of its Ramadan offering.

Orders for Chef Wan’s Ramadan special at the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur ends June 6 making it perfect for those who are strapped for time this Hari Raya.

Described as “a cake with a local flavour of Musang King Durian infused into a creamy cheese mix,” customers who order the 1kg cake can choose to have it delivered straight to their doorstep or to be collected at the hotel.

Chef Wan has four creations available for order on the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur online cake shop. — Screengrab from Mandarin Oriental KL official website

Do take note that a flat rate of RM35 will be charged for home deliveries and a minimum order of RM150 is required.

The hotel currently only delivers within the Klang Valley area.

According to Chef Wan, his durian cheesecake has been a hit with dessert lovers, even selling out three days ago after he announced it on Instagram but has been restocked since.

Despite being a limited Ramadan offering, the cake was popular for birthday gatherings too, the chef said in a separate post.

Not a fan of the stinky king of fruits?

The 61-year-old culinary icon also has non-durian desserts available on the Kuala Lumpur hotel’s online cake shop such as Chef Wan’s Apple Pecan Caramel cake (RM128), Mango Banana Custard Tart (RM128) and Apricot Gugelhupf (RM98).

But if time is not an issue and you’re the sort who loves to show off your baking skills this Syawal, here is Chef Wan’s famous Durian Delight Cheesecake recipe that will surely impress guests.