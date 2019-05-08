Bashing over dressing: 10 Malaysian celebrities, public figures who were shamed online this year

Emma Maembong became the centre of unwanted attention when she stopped wearing a tudung this year. — Picture via Instagram/emma_maembongofficial

PETALING JAYA, May 8 — Female celebrities and their clothing dominate entertainment headlines in Malaysia almost every week, but it’s usually not for good reasons.

Outfit policing has become a central feature of the social media ecosystem in Malaysia with female Muslim celebrities often bearing the brunt of negative comments on websites like Instagram.

Flashing a little bit of skin is enough to trigger a wave of criticism from keyboard warriors and things can get ugly when a celebrity chooses to remove her tudung or headscarf.

Here is a list of Malaysian celebrities and public figures who have suffered heavy-handed criticism for their appearances from social media users.

Emma Maembong

Actress Emma Maembong received massive backlash earlier this year when she announced that she would no longer be wearing a tudung, sparking outrage on social media which eventually led to Emma closing the comments section on a number of her Instagram posts.

She later told Malay daily Harian Metro that the comments clearly lacked goodwill behind them.

“They are not advising me, they are cyber bullies.

“Those who are criticising me based on religion should know better. (Islam) doesn’t teach us to criticise each other in such a harsh manner,” she was quoted as saying.

Fathia Latiff

Fathia debuted a pixie cut following the removal of her headscarf. — Picture via instagram/fatiyalatiff

Actress and model Fathia Latiff was not spared from the Internet’s wrath either when she made the decision to remove her headscarf last month, giving Malaysians a sense of deja vu when she experienced fallout with her social media followers.

In an interview with Harian Metro, she staunchly defended her decision and called out those who were leaving nasty comments about her on social media.

“Does judging me mean they book a ticket to heaven?

“Who are you to judge me for the choices I make. I need time to get to know myself. I know this may be the wrong decision, but there is a way of advising,” she was quoted as saying.

Puteri Aishah

One user didn’t hesitate to tell actress Puteri Aishah Sulaiman that there was “space in hell” for her after she exposed her belly button in an Instagram post showing off her outfit of the day.

Others told Aishah that they “pitied” her parents and future husband after the actress uploaded Instagram pictures of herself dressed for the beach earlier in the year.

Sherry Ibrahim

A candid photo landed model and television host Sherry Ibrahim in hot water when Instagram users pointed out that her innerwear was visible.

The Calvin Klein logo led many to think that Sherry had exposed her underwear, but the 36-year-old later told Astro Gempak that it was merely the top part of a pair of tights she was wearing underneath her trousers.

Her clarification didn’t stop social media users from continuing to criticise her with many saying that the way she dressed was inappropriate for a veiled Muslim celebrity.

Zizi Kirana

Fans of Blackpink clapped back at religious conservatives who said that the K-pop group’s attire was “too sexy” by claiming that local singer Zizi Kirana’s style was much more daring in comparison.

Zizi was baffled at the fact that her name even got dragged into the argument in the first place.

“I understand if they are too obsessed with their idols but don’t drag me into something that’s not related to me,” she told Harian Metro.

Juliana Evans

Television personality Juliana Evans got on the bad side of Malaysian social media users when she appeared clad in a bathing suit during a holiday in Pulau Redang, Terengganu.

Commenters claimed that Juliana, who is set to give birth to her first child in June, should cover her aurat or “intimate parts” especially since she is a pregnant woman.

“If you’re grateful to Allah for what He has blessed you with, show your gratitude by not doing what He doesn’t like,” wrote whitefluffy_bangi.

Liyana Jasmay

Social media users claimed that it wouldn't be long before actress Liyana Jasmay would stop wearing a tudung.

Their evidence? Instagram posts showing the 31-year-old wearing only a cap to cover her hair.

Many were especially irked by the fact that some of Liyana’s hair was visible in the pictures.

“Chill guys! Later in the hereafter, it’s her head that will suffer, not ours,” wrote k_typography.

Amelia Henderson

Actress Amelia Henderson attracted negative attention after posting a photo of herself wearing a lacy purple bra on Instagram.

The post was made to promote an international lingerie brand but social media users thought Henderson was exposing too much of herself online.

“You’re really shameless,” wrote ml_siper.

“I feel grossed out just looking at this, she’s so stupid,” wrote zulkiffliazman.

Henderson later retaliated against those who tried to drag her name through the mud.

“It’s my life and I’m free to do as I please, and I’m still 23.

“Maybe they’ve forgotten that I’m still young,” she told gossip forum Cari.

Ernisha

Former Dewi Remaja contestant Erni Nurshahira Khairul Nizam, known as Ernisha, was embroiled in controversy after a video of her partying at a nightclub with other models from the pageant went viral.

The 24-year-old was wearing a bralette, prompting social media users to point out the stark contrast between the Ernisha in the video and the Ernisha who always appeared with a headscarf on Dewi Remaja.

She later admitted to local magazine Hijabista that her faith was challenged by those who harshly criticised her for her actions.

“I admit that before this, I would wear my hijab on and off.

“My faith wavered because even though I wore a hijab, I still got criticised to the point where I asked myself if it was right to even wear it in the first place,” she was quoted as saying.

Syed Saddiq

Even male public figures don’t get a pass in this phenomenon.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was recently slammed by social media users for posting a picture of himself in Sabah wearing a pair of shorts, with many claiming that it exposed too much of his aurat.

Sunni interpretations of Islam count aurat for men as body parts spanning from the navel to the knees.

“So many people are commenting about YB and aurat.

“Don’t you feel anything? Why are you so relaxed?” wrote amiruladlisem.