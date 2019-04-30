Thai artist makes lifelike sculptures of King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Morakot Phaophong, 47, sculpts the bust of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok April 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 30 — Equipped with glasses, an illuminated magnifier and a set of blades and shapers, 47-year-old Thai artist Morakot Phaophong is busy with her life’s work: Making lifelike sculptures of Thailand’s Kings.

Getting each detail right can be tedious and time-consuming, but Morakot says every touch is a heartfelt dedication to the monarchs.

Having mostly been working on sculptures of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Morakot started to craft models of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in 2016 when he succeeded to the throne following his father’s death.

Each piece made from clay takes up to a month to complete.

“I felt there’s no time to waste but to start carving King Vajiralongkorn’s sculptures as a gift for the people, to lift their spirit,” she said.

Morakot Phaophong, 47, a sculptor of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn bust, poses for a photo in Bangkok April 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

Most of Morakot sculptures, featuring the two kings and Buddhist monks, are commissioned work for customers, and for her own exhibition.

The elaborate coronation for King Vajiralongkorn will take place over three days, from May 4 to 6, in the capital, Bangkok.

Reverence for the monarch, who is also the sworn patron of Buddhism in Thailand, is central to Thai culture.

“As a Thai, I am excited to be able to witness the coronation. It is going to be the most important and grandest ceremony in Thai history for us to witness together,” said Morakot. — Reuters