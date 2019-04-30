Student from Johor Baru donates prize money to charity

Muhammad Daniel Syahmi (right) hands over his RM125 prize money to Care United Johor Bahru vice president Melanie Cheong. — Picture courtesy of Care United Johor Bahru

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — When 17-year-old Muhammad Daniel Syahmi from SMK Kota Masai in Johor won second place for his essay, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with the prize money.

The Form Five student gave his RM125 winnings to a Johor Baru-based non-governmental organisation Care United Johor Bahru when he found out that the association helps the underprivileged.

He had won the cash prize in an essay writing competition organised by a media organisation.

“I got to know about Care United Johor Baru from my Facebook as I was browsing through the Internet, then I started to Google and learn more about them,” said Muhammad Daniel.

He added that his donation was inspired by a quote that had caught his attention recently: “It is natural for people to care and help the other”.

“But sadly, I don’t see it happen often,” he added.

Mohammad Daniel aspires to become a successful businessman in the future to be able to reach out to the needy.

“It’s better for me to get the ball rolling, and others will eventually follow,” he added.

To acknowledge the young man’s kind gesture, Care United Johor Baru founding president Datuk Florence Goh presented Mohammad Daniel with a certificate of appreciation.

His classmates were also treated to doughnuts, fruits and drinks.