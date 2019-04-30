Shimmer into summer with these new body highlighters

‘Body Lava’ by Fenty Beauty. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 30 — Body highlighter remains a major beauty trend for this season, with multiple brands dreaming up products promising a sunkissed glow from head to toe. Here are some of the hottest ways to shimmer into summer.

Huda Beauty

Goodbye, dry, pasty legs — makeup mogul Huda Kattan has found the solution for instantly shiny pins. Her Huda Beauty label is launching “N.Y.M.P.H.” (which stands for “Not Your Mama’s Panty Hose”) on May 3. Featuring a water-resistant formula that comes in three different shades, the product claims to blur, perfect and add shimmer to the skin.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

No one dazzles more than Rihanna, so it’s only fitting that her Fenty Beauty label revived its “Body Lava” highlighter for the summer, and even added a new, limited-edition shade “Trophy Wife”. The tinted, gel-based body luminiser promises a dewy, high-shine finish in metallic gold.

Patrick Ta Beauty

Earlier this month, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta turned beauty entrepreneur with the launch of his eponymous label, Patrick Ta Beauty. The creative hit the ground running with a debut collection dubbed “Major Glow”, a series that includes a duo of shimmery, scented “Body Oils” designed to moisturise and highlight the skin. — AFP-Relaxnews