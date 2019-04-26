MSC Cruises taps lifestyle maven Martha Stewart to develop cruise itineraries

MSC Cruises and Martha Stewart will work together to curate new onboard and offshore itineraries. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 26 ― Following Oprah Winfrey’s collaboration with Holland America, it was only natural that Martha Stewart, another matriarch in American media, should also strike up a partnership with a cruise line and bring her star power to the high seas.

MSC Cruises has tapped America’s foremost lifestyle maven to help develop new onboard and offshore itineraries that include hands-on culinary classes and tastings, horseback riding excursions in the ocean, hiking to hidden coves, visits to craft markets, and garden tours.

“The excursions showcase some of my favorite activities and help MSC Cruises’ guests discover some of the authentic and hidden treasures of destinations throughout the Caribbean,” Stewart said in a statement.

“The holiday dinner menus and surprise gift packages encompass what I believe celebrations should include: good food, good company and commemorating great adventures and inspiration wherever we are.”

For the initial rollout, Martha Stewart & MSC Cruises Excursions will be launched for voyages to the Caribbean, including destinations like Puerto Rico, Nassau, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

Stewart has also developed special holiday dinner menus for occasions like Easter, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Holland American Line launched a series of cruise sailings to Alaska with Winfrey last year. ― AFP-Relaxnews