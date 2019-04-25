RM2m cash prizes up for grabs in MBSB Bank first anniversary celebration

MBSB Bank CEO Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman reveals the new MBSB Bank Visa Debit Card-I at the PrimeWin RM1,000,000 CASA-i Campaign launch. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — MBSB Bank is giving away RM2 million worth of cash prizes in celebration of its first anniversary.

The PrimeWin RM1,000,000 CASA-i campaign is open to all savings and current account holders who only need to make a minimum deposit of RM100 and RM1,000 respectively to participate.

Aimed at rewarding existing and attracting new customers, the campaign was launched yesterday and will end its year-long run next year on April 30.

The prize draw will take place in three stages monthly and quarterly in the following breakdown — RM50,000 (12 x quarterly prize), RM10,000 (12 x monthly prize) and RM1,000 (120 x monthly consolation prize).

The draw will culminate in a grand prize giveaway of RM1 million to one lucky winner.

MBSB Bank’s PrimeWin Casa-i campaign is just one of the many initiatives announced by the banking newcomer at the launch event yesterday as part of its plans moving forward.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman (left) and chief technology officer Risham Akashah Kamaruzaman show the new MBSB Bank Visa Debit Card-I. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The bank introduced its first debit card, the MBSB Bank Visa Debit Card-i, available for application at all 46 MBSB Bank branches nationwide.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman said MBSB Bank will be digitising its operations through a mobile banking app and the presence of five digital branches in key cities to offer customers greater convenience.

The bank will also be relocating its headquarters from Damansara Heights to PJ Sentral in a resource-efficient green building.

Employees can look forward to an activity based workplace (ABW) which includes a 3,000 square-foot crèche for busy mums and dads.

At the press conference, Ahmad Zaini shared the most valuable lesson he has learned in the bank’s first year in business.

“Do not take talent for granted. The hardware of a banking platform can be purchased very easily if you have the money but without the right talent and support, things will fail,” he said.

The year-long campaign is aimed at rewarding current customers as well as attracting new ones. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“The lesson I learned is to ensure that in anything that we do, whether its products or programmes, from the smallest to the biggest transactions, we always look for someone with the ability to deliver,” he said.

Ahmad Zaini also added that MBSB Bank was able to roll out its latest fintech (financial technology) initiatives thanks to the right technology officer.

Previously a non-bank lender, MBSB Bank received its banking license last year following an RM644.95 million acquisition of Asian Finance Bank.

It raked in a profit before tax of RM448.6 million for FYE (financial year ended) 2018.

Today, it is the country’s second largest full-fledged Islamic bank and is the receipient of several awards including Best Deal and Solution Award, The League of Excellence Award, Sustainable Property Banker, Sustainable Property Banker of the Year, and Equity and IPO of the Year.