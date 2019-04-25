Kind-hearted waiter in Johor gets Twitter kudos for feeding disabled customer thosai

The touching photograph has been shared more than 27,000 times on Twitter since Monday. — Picture via Twitter/ Muhammad Najib Fiqri Sulaiman

PETALING JAYA, April 25 — A compassionate employee at a mamak eatery in Johor is melting hearts all over social media when he voluntarily fed a disabled customer.

The touching photograph has been retweeted more than 27,000 times since Monday after the post was uploaded on @najib_fiqri’s Twitter.

Tersentuh hati melihat seorang insan yang hanya bergelar “mamak” sedang menyuapkan orang kurang upaya😢😢aku respect abang mamak ni 💯 pic.twitter.com/a9z9uEoDS5 — APex™ (@najib_fiqri) April 22, 2019

“So touched to see a mamak feeding a disabled person. So much respect for this mamak,” the caption read.

The Twitter user whose real name is Muhammad Najib Fiqri Sulaiman, 19 told mStar the photograph was captured by his friend, Muhammad Syahmi Kamarol Zaman, 19 who shared it on their WhatsApp group chat.

Syahmi was having afternoon tea at the Malaysian-style eatery near Scientex Skudai in Skudai, Johor on Monday and was seated at the table next to the unaccompanied disabled patron.

“The disabled man appeared to be in his early 20s and was really skinny. He had physical disabilities and probably with mental-health issues too,” he told the Malay language portal.

“Without being asked, the mamak worker gladly fed the OKU (disabled person) thosai. He tore it into small pieces and dipped the thosai into some curry before feeding him.”

Syahmi said the heart-warming moment lasted for 20 minutes.

Thanks to the wonders of Twitter, the restaurant employee has been identified as Imran by @naqiuddinamia.

“His name is Imran, if you’d like to know. He may look proud but he has a kind heart and has been working at SA Maju for five years.

“Service is tip-top, His teh tarik rarely disappoints,” he wrote.