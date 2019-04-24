Kylie Jenner teases ‘Kybrow’ collection

A screengrab from Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram account. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 24 — She is known for her signature lip colours, but now Kylie Jenner has her eyes set on new beauty heights: Brows.

The reality TV star and makeup mogul’s cult Kylie Cosmetics beauty brand is set to launch its debut eyebrow collection on April 29.

Dubbed “Kybrow”, the series comprises a pencil, pomade, powder duo, gel, highlighter and blush, aka everything you could possibly need to define, blend and generally emulate the star’s own perfectly groomed brows.

The move is the latest in a series of high-profile launches for the brand, which seems to be focused on taking over the beauty industry. Earlier this month, Jenner revealed she was launching her first-ever setting spray, and weeks prior to that, she dropped a six-piece range of loose setting powders. The label also unveiled 28 new single eyeshadows on March 15, and its founder teamed up with her sister Kim Kardashian on a new trio of “Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrances” set to launch on April 26.

Jenner’s brand has expanded rapidly since it was launched back in 2015, achieving cult status and expanding into cosmetics for the lips, eyes and face and earning its founder the 27th spot on Forbes’s “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list last summer. — AFP-Relaxnews