UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark first birthday

LONDON, April 23 — Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have released three new photographs of their youngest son, Prince Louis, to mark his first birthday today.

Two of the photographs show Louis in a woodland setting with moss stuck to his red sweater, while in a third he sports a blue jumper with a picture of a dog on the front.

All were taken this month by Kate at the family’s home in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said.

Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, has a five-year-old brother, Prince George, and three-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte. — Reuters