Five anniversaries in 2019 that will inspire unforgettable vacations

The San Felipe Cathedral in Panama City’s Casco Viejo. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 23 — Looking for vacation inspo? How about checking your calendar for some anniversaries that will highlight unique destination ideas. Here are five trips that will make a lot of sense in 2019.

30th anniversary of the collapse of the Berlin Wall

The fall of the infamous barrier between the two Germanies will be one of late 2019’s flagship historical events. The collapse of the “Wall of Shame” will be commemorated on November 9, on which numerous events will take place throughout the reunified capital. A festival will be held from November 4 to 10, with open-air exhibitions held all over the city. Visitors will be able to retrace the road back to revolution and freedom. Beyond these events, 2019 will be a perfect year to (re)discover Germany on the occasion of the Bauhaus centenary. The famous art, architecture and design school was opened in Weimar in 1919, giving its name to an entire artistic movement.

Woodstock festival’s 50th anniversary

Fifty years ago, over 500,000 people congregated on Max Yasgur’s field in Bethel, New York, to celebrate peace, love and music. The anniversary could be an occasion to head to the Big Apple, and, why not, visit Upstate New York, all the way to the Bethel-adjacent town of Woodstock, a two-hour drive away. To commemorate the iconic ‘60s music festival, the Bethel Woods Centre for the Arts has set up a more intimate affair, to take place in August. Take the time to visit the Bethel Woods Museum, which will be featuring a retrospective on the musical monument’s 50-year legacy.

Havana’s 500th anniversary

There’s no better time than 2019 to finally make the trip over to Cuba, as Havana, its capital, celebrates its half-millennial. The biggest city in the Caribbean will no doubt be alive with Cuban rhythms as concerts are set to take over its streets for the occasion. Visitor will want to head to the Unesco World Heritage site of the Old Town to take in the splendour of what the Spanish Conquistadors built.

Panama City’s 500th anniversary

Let’s stay in Latin America a while for another trip idea: All sails set to Panama and more precisely its capital of Panama City. Named the Ibero-American Capital of Culture for 2019, the city will celebrate its 500th birthday through exhibitions and concerts. The grand finale will take place on August 15, the anniversary of the city’s foundation in 1519. The streets of Panama City are sure to be rather lively...

500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death

While one could head to France for this very occasion (the Italian genie’s death is largely commemorated in places such as Amboise and the Chateau de Chambord), Italy will be doubling down on celebrating the life of its compatriot, a native of Vinci, the village that gave him his last name, a few kilometres outside of Florence. You may want to head to Tuscany’s gorgeous capital, where celebrations have already begun, notably at the Piazzale degli Uffizi. A detour through the Leonardo da Vinci Museum is also a given, for anyone curious to see the prolific inventor’s machines up close. — AFP-Relaxnews