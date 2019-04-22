Surround yourself with dozens of lovable robots at the Lovot Museum

Lovots galore at the Lovot Museum. — AFP pic

TOKYO, April 22 — To give future owners the opportunity to test out and connect with Groove X’s lovable Lovot companion home robots, the company created a Lovot Museum in Tokyo where you can see how they work, how they can be customised, and how you can own one when they’re launched next year.

In February, Groove X opened up the Lovot Museum, a place where people can connect with the companion home robot that was designed “to be loved by you.”

The museum is free to visit, and you can reserve your place in advance to avoid any waits. Since the end of February, 3,000 people have tested the robots, gone to exhibits explaining how Lovot works on a technological level, ate Lovot-themed snacks, and watched presentations on what it’s like to live with the bot.

The museum is free for everyone and is open on Fridays from 6pm to 11pm, Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, and Sundays from 10am to 6pm. According to Groove X, 98 per cent of visitors said they were “satisfied” with their visit.

Lovot can be preordered now but will not start shipping until the fall of next year. — AFP-Relaxnews