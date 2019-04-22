Malay Mail bags Ilam’s Landscape Architecture Media Award for second consecutive year

Malay Mail journalist Milad Hassandarvish (centre) receives the Landscape Architecture Media Award from Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia president Associate Professor Dr Suhardi Maulan (right). — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, April 22 — Malay Mail was honoured with the Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia (Ilam) media award for the second consecutive year at the institute’s 11th annual gala night held at the New World Hotel, Petaling Jaya on Saturday night.

The award was presented to Milad Hassandarvish by Ilam president Associate Professor Dr Suhardi Maulan for his feature article about landscaping trends that was published last year.

The annual event was organised in conjunction with The World Landscape Architecture Month celebration and to commemorate the 11th anniversary of Malaysia Landscape Architecture Awards (MLAA), which is endorsed by the International Federation of Landscape Architects.

The gala was officiated by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad and also attended by Kuala Lumpur City Hall executive director of planning Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad officiates Malaysia Landscape Architecture Awards 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

In his speech, Khalid lauded the efforts of landscape architects in Malaysia and said he foresees the importance of the profession to go beyond the common practices.

Moving forward, Khalid said the emphasis will be on creating integrated grey, green and blue infrastructures that coexist in one system providing multiple benefits for residents.

“Whether climate change or urbanisation, population growth or densification, landscape architects have ideas for how to make our future cities liveable, workable and beautiful,” he added.

Highlighting the important role of landscape architects in a developing country like Malaysia, Khalid said in the past, such experts were hardly part of large-scale urban decision-making process.

He said today however, they take on a much greater strategic role to push their way to bring design expertise to bear at a city-wide or region-wide scale.

Created in 2007 to give recognition to the landscape architecture industry players and products, MLAA has grown from a two-award category event to the present nine categories that acknowledge the achievements of landscape architects, consultancy firms, developers, contractors, suppliers, government agencies, media, researchers and students.

This year saw 141 entries from Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Philippines with a total of 62 awards presented.

The categories include best projects, lifelong achievements, landscape design, green initiative, best landscape contractors, best government researchers, landscape study and best international participation.