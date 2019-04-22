Fashion icon Grace Kelly honoured at Christian Dior museum in France

The ‘Grace of Monaco: Princess in Dior’ exhibition will be open from April 27 to November 17 2019 at the Christian Dior museum in Granville, France. — AFP-Relaxnews pic

PARIS, April 22 — The Christian Dior museum in Granville, France, will present the exhibition Grace of Monaco: Princess in Dior, open from April 27 to November 17 to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the birth of Grace Kelly.

A wonderful opportunity to (re)discover the style and personality of one of the greatest fashion icons of the 20th century, and to go back to the close — even friendly — links with the celebrated couture brand.

Numerous public figures have entered into relationships with the great fashion houses, but few have cultivated real relationships — both artistic and friendly — that last decades. This was the case of Grace Kelly, who became princess of Monaco in 1956 following her marriage to Prince Rainier III, and the house of Dior.

Loyal to the brand from the start, Grace Kelly never failed to show her affection for Dior, beginning with the ball thrown to celebrate her nuptials with Prince Rainier III.

The heroine of Rear Window appeared at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York in a dress specially designed in the workshops of the French brand. This outfit was followed by a multitude of exceptional pieces worn by the Hollywood actress.

It is these creations, on loan from the palace of Monaco, which lie at the centre of the Grace of Monaco: Princess in Dior exhibition that will open in Granville, France, at the end of April. This exhibition will present the two sides of Grace Kelly: her public persona and a second in her role as wife, mother, and modern woman.

The exhibition will focus on the 85 dresses from Grace of Monaco’s private wardrobe, including several designed by Marc Bohan for Dior.

The flagship pieces to be enjoyed by visitors include an evening dress in white silk jersey, decorated with white ostrich feather, from the fashion house’s haute couture fall-winter 1968 collection.

Photographs, portraits, reports, perfume bottles and letters from her correspondence with the French fashion house will also be on display.

Grace of Monaco: Princess in Dior — from April 27 to November 17 2019 at the Christian Dior museum in Granville, Normandy, France. — AFP-Relaxnews