Malaysian ‘otakus’, time to submit your best artwork for Embassy of Japan’s manga competition

PETALING JAYA, April 19 — If you’re a creative soul who loves Japanese popular culture as much as you love art, this competition might just be for you.

The Embassy of Japan is calling for Malaysian manga artists to enter the 13th Japan International Manga Award which recognises the work of non-Japanese comic artists who promote manga culture outside Japan.

Manga refers to a specific style of comics or graphic novels that has developed in Japan since the 19th century.

It’s an integral part of Japanese “otaku” or geek culture alongside anime, idol singers, and video games.

Many Malaysians have scored accolades in the competition in previous years, with local artist Yap Zhuo Yu winning the Bronze Award at the 12th Japan International Manga Award with his comic They say the village is haunted (Aku Dengar Kat Kampung Ada ).

More than 331 works from 68 countries were submitted in last year’s competition, showing the enthusiastic international interest in the award.

At the award ceremony in February 2019, Japan International Manga Award selection committee chairperson Machiko Satonaka said that she was impressed with the variety of styles and genres showcased in the entries.

Satonaka, who is a manga artist herself, in a press release added that the shared passion for manga can help bring people from different cultures and backgrounds together.

Artists who win the Gold Award and Silver Award in the upcoming 13th Japan International Manga Award will have the chance to visit Tokyo in February 2020 to attend the prize-giving ceremony.

Submissions to the Embassy of Japan must be made by June 7 while entries sent directly to the 13th Japan International Manga Award executive committee must be made by June 14.

For submission guidelines and entry forms, visit the Embassy of Japan’s official website.