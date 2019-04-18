Entrance to national parks in the US is free this weekend

On Easter weekend — specifically Saturday, April 20 — entrance to all national parks will be free. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 18 — Just in time for the spring thaw, national parks across the US are waiving their entrance fees this weekend as part of National Park Week.

From April 20 to 28, parks across the country will be hosting special programs and events like conservation activities, wildlife encounters and junior ranger programs for kids.

On Easter weekend — specifically Saturday, April 20 — entrance to all national parks will be free.

The campaign will also reach social media, with the launch of special National Park Service Facebook frames and Ranger emoji.

To find a special event near you, visit https://www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/national-park-week.htm#CP_JUMP_6139902. — AFP-Relaxnews