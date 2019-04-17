Malaysian vlogger goes viral with hilarious bread pudding cooking demo

Azfar Herisyam serves up a simple recipe with laughter as the main ingredient. — Screengrab from Twitter/Azfarheri

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — If you’re not a fan of bread pudding with custard, this recipe tutorial might just change your mind and make your day.

A 21-year-old vlogger’s hilarious cooking demonstration has become a source of amusement for Malaysians on Twitter thanks to his fun take on the popular baked dessert.

The one-minute clip starts off with Azfar Herisyam greeting viewers on his cooking show accompanied by exaggerated gestures.

Marilah buat puding roti kastard bersama sama saya HHAHAHHA



- PUDING ROTI KASTARD- pic.twitter.com/Tmb874g98i — Azfar heri (@Azfarheri) 15 April 2019

Azfar begins the first step of the recipe using leftover white bread.

“In a bowl greased with margarine, we need to break up the bread with triple talaq,” Azfar said in jest, referencing the Islamic law that allows a man to legally annul his marriage by uttering the Arabic word for divorce thrice.

He then places all the wet ingredients in a bowl, mixing them in an over-the-top manner before soaking the bread in the mixture and baking it in the oven.

The comical clip, which was uploaded on Monday has been viewed over 67,000 times with over 4,900 retweets at the time of writing (4.11pm GMT+8).

Social media users flooded the comments section, applauding his infectious enthusiasm.

“I love this, thank you for making my day,” wrote @aliarujhan.

“Good at dancing, good at cooking. I love the energy,” @iamwanieee added.

OMG! I love your energy gurl!! — Your Mother🦄 (@jeppppppppppp_) 16 April 2019

Some even rushed to the kitchen to test out the simple recipe.

While not much is known about Azfar, the vlogger clearly has a passion for cooking, evident in his Instagram page which is home to several recipe tutorials including murtabak, nasi briyani and fried cempedak.

The home cook also loves busting a move in the kitchen, which he claims is the secret to good-tasting food.