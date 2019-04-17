Is Hailey Bieber working on a beauty line?

US model Hailey Bieber. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 17 — Hailey Bieber has sparked rumours that she could have a beauty brand up her sleeve.

The model — who was previously known as Hailey Baldwin — married the popstar Justin Bieber last year, and appears to have big plans for her new name. According to TMZ, the star’s company has filed trademark paperwork for the name “Bieber Beauty”, with the intention of creating a beauty and cosmetics brand. The move follows an application the model filed last September to trademark the name “Hailey Bieber”.

Bieber is no stranger to beauty product design, having teamed up with the Australian label ModelCo in 2016 on a collaborative 22-piece makeup collection spanning everything from beauty balms to lip lacquers. Her modelling career has also seen her star in campaigns for the natural beauty brand BareMinerals and L’Oreal Professionel.

A beauty line would be the latest in a string of career coups for the 22-year-old model, who was unveiled as the face of fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing last fall and named a global ambassador for the label Tommy Hilfiger back in May. Meanwhile, husband Justin has also been flexing his fashion muscles, having launched “Drew House”, his debut clothing line, back in January.

Celebrity beauty lines have become a major industry trend over the past few years, with stars such as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna leading the way with their hugely successful cosmetics ventures. So far this month, supermodel Ashley Graham has unveiled a new makeup collaboration with Revlon, while Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer has announced the launch of her new fragrance brand. — AFP-Relaxnews