Take note young adults, there’s a practical way to own a home in Malaysia after all

PETALING JAYA, April 16 — The thought of being a homeowner at a young age can be a daunting one for many millennials.

A growing mountain of financial responsibilities can make young adults put off buying a home until much later in life.

However, there’s now an easy solution for you to become the proud owner of your dream house sooner than ever before.

EcoWorld’s STAY2OWN (S2O) package is an innovative home ownership programme that allows Malaysians to move into an EcoWorld home of their choice with minimal fuss and maximum flexibility.

True to its name, S2O allows homeowners to stay in the property first to get a feel of the surroundings before deciding to purchase it.

There’s no need to get an approval for a loan and programme participants can choose to move into the property right away.

Some key features of the programme include a low initial cost where only a three-month refundable rental deposit is required before moving in.

Monthly payments are set at a competitive rate and structured to be similar to the market rental rate, making it particularly appealing for aspiring young homebuyers.

What’s even more attractive is the fact that at least 30 per cent of the rental paid may be converted into savings when you choose to purchase the home as it can be used to offset part of the purchase price of the home.

Programme participants can also lock in the purchase price of the home once they move in to avoid sudden price fluctuations in the market.

The option to purchase will be available after one year and potential homeowners will be given up to five years to save up until they are ready to commit and switch to a traditional mortgage.

EcoWorld came up with S2O after further understanding the needs and difficulties faced by young Malaysians today.

The S2O programme is for those who need more time to reorganise their finances and are not yet able to obtain the desired loan margin to fund their home purchase.

Hence, only first-time homebuyers and upgraders who do not have more than one housing loan are eligible to apply for S2O.

For more information on owning your dream home today, check out EcoWorld’s website.