Second Penang Hill Festival is back, from July 18 to 21

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow takes a group photo after launching the Penang Hill Festival at Penang Hill April 16, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 16 — The Penang Hill Festival is back for the second straight year.

Organised by the Penang Hill Corporation (PHC), the four-day festival kicks off on July 18 to 21.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said more than 20 exciting events and activities were lined up for the festival which is set to be an annual event.

“The activities held will be angled to its central theme in celebration of its nature, history and culture,” he said during a press conference at David Brown Restaurant on Penang Hill today.

Some of the highlights for the festival will include a photo exhibition that will showcase a rare collection of Penang Hill in the past, a “Music on the Hill Concert” and a variety of talks.

“There will be a walk and talk which is a rainforest exploration guided walk by the Penang Botanic Gardens curator, Saw Leng Guan, who will also talk on the flora on Penang hill,” Chow said.

There will also be a Unesco Biosphere Exhibition and Talk which will describe Penang Hill’s efforts in conjunction Unesco’s Man and the Biosphere Programme.

Adventure seekers can take part in the night exploration activity as there will be a guided walk through some of the trails of Penang Hill in the dark to catch glimpses of nocturnal animals.

Other activities lined up for the festival included Habitalks, nature walks, yoga sessions, ginger garden tour by Bellevue Hotel, stargazing by Chong Hon Yew, bird watching and food promotions by David Brown.

PHC general manager Cheok Lay Leng said about 9,000 visitors took part in the festival last year which was held over a longer period.

“We hope to see around 5,000 visitors for this year’s festival,” he said.

He added that all activities and programmes during the festival are free and open to public.

For information and registration for the events, go here.