Fauchon Hospitality to open hotel in Japan

The Superior room at Fauchon Hotel Paris. — AFP pic

KYOTO, April 16 — Gourmet French food purveyor Fauchon has announced plans to open a new hotel in Kyoto, Japan by next year.

Best known for its macarons and pastries as well as foie gras and canapés, the gourmet food brand expanded into the hospitality business and opened their first hotel in Paris last year.

For its sophomore project, Fauchon Hospitality will be planting a flag in Japan, where the brand has established a presence over the last 47 years with 28 shops, two cafes, and two bakeries throughout the country.

The five-star hotel will open in the center of Kyoto in the Shimogyo-ku district and feature 70 guest rooms and suites, as well as a street-level bakery.

It's the latest in a string of planned projects for the group. After Paris and Kyoto, the company has plans to operate 20 hotels by 2028 in cities across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. — AFP-Relaxnews