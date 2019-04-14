Paris’ Hotel Lutetia to auction artworks, decorative items

‘Sphynx’, a sculpture in bronze by Arman, a lot in the Hotel Lutetia auction. — AFP pic

PARIS, April 14 — Collectors have a new opportunity to acquire a piece of the iconic Paris Left Bank hotel’s history. An auction of objects that played a role in the luxury establishment’s past will be held on May 6 and 7.

Back in 2014, a few weeks after the hotel’s closure for large-scale renovations, the hotel Lutetia auctioned off treasures from its wine cellar as well as furniture and artworks evocative of its history since its opening in 1910. The event was a great success, with final proceeds reaching €2.7 million (RM12.5 million).

Now one year after reopening in July 2018, the legendary luxury hotel is bringing other precious objects to auction. These include a bronze sculpture by Arman, entitled “Sphynx” and estimated to sell for between €20,000 and €30,000, and a Welte Kabinet-style mechanical piano.

Even if visitors’ budgets don’t allow for participating in this kind of sale, an exhibition of the items and artworks will be held in the hotel’s Cristal salon May 3-5.

The catalogue can be seen at https://www.metayer-auction.com/. — AFP-Relaxnews