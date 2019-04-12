Ruby Rose is G-Star’s new brand ambassador

Ruby Rose features in the new G-Star campaign. — Picture courtesy of G-Star

NEW YORK, April 12 — Ready-to-wear, denim-forward brand G-Star has enlisted actress and TV host Ruby Rose for its new campaign, which is centered around the themes of authenticity and assertiveness. It shows the 30-something in a series of black and white shots that puts her rebellious personality front and center.

For its new advertising campaign, G-Star has opted for non-conformism by calling on unique personalities, who assert and stand by their differences. And who better than Australian actress Ruby Rose, who got her big break on the hit series Orange Is the New Black, to be the face of a campaign whose tagline is “It’s you. Own it.”

The young woman is featured in a series of photographs taken on the street, in which she appears more natural than ever, flaunting her difference loud and clear. A short video featuring Jon Kortajarena rounds out the campaign.

“I’ve always been a fan of G-Star, their attitude really aligns with my passion and respect for our planet. In this specific campaign, I love how G-Star motivates us to embrace who we are and feel confident in doing so. Denim has a magical way of attributing to that confidence,” the actress said in a statement.

The entire campaign will be launched officially on April 15. — AFP-Relaxnews