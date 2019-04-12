Puchong launderette melts hearts with adorable stray dog notice

Puchong launderette allows this adorable stray dog to live inside, and receives many heart-warming comments from netizens for his kind gesture. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — A kind-hearted launderette from Puchong has received many warm comments on social media after their kind gesture towards a stray dog went viral.

The launderette recently put up a notice informing their customers about a stray dog in their compound.

The notice, which has been posted on Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better Facebook page, reads:

“We are currently saving this innocent dog from the dog catcher since they will be put to sleep/kill if they’ve been caught. We understand that you will feel uncomfortable with this situation and you are welcome to go to another laundry.”

Based on the Facebook posts, the laundrette is called Rea’s Laundry and located in Taman Wawasan in Puchong.

Social media users praised the laundry owner for his kind gesture with their warm comments.

Facebook user Ambal Mahesh commented, “Please guys support this laundry shop. Wish we had more guys like him.”

Another user Angie Chin-Tan suggested that customers could bring supplies for the dog to help the laundrette owner.

“Bring supplies like food or supplements for the dog while you are in the laundry to help the owner too. And tag friends to support her shop.”

The owner also noted that there is more than one dog at the laundry shop.

Those who wish to lend a helping hand to the owner, here’s the laundry address:

Rea’s Laundry

No. 30, Jalan Wawasan 5/2, Pusat Bandar Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor.